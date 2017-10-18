Water Polo
Carpinteria Falls to Malibu in TVL Water Polo Title Showdown
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 18, 2017 | 7:56 p.m.
In a battle for the Tri-Valley League boys water polo title, Carpinteria fell to perennial power Malibu, 18-11, on Wednesday.
Carpinteria finishes in second place in the league.
"The Warriors played hard the whole game but their efforts were not enough," said Carpinteria coach Matt Organista.
Senior Ryan Fly played a standout game on defense, shutting down Malibu's main play maker.
Junior twins Luke and Solomon Nahooikiaka and senior Jordan Perez each scored two goals to lead the Carpinteria offense.
