Carpinteria Falls to No. 1 Fillmore, 2-1

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria dropped a 2-1 decision to top-ranked Fillmore in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Wednesday.

Fillmore, the No. 1 team in CIF-SS Division 6, scored the game winner in the second half, capitalizing on a defensive mistake by the Warriors.

"Unable to maintain the intensity and focus required to win in this very tough league determined the outcome for us tonight," said Carpinteria coach Leonard Quintero.

Luis Garcia tied the score for Carpinteria in the 27th minute, recording his third goal in as many games. Fillmore scored in the fifth minute

Carpinteria falls to 2-2-0 in league and 2-8-2 overall.

