Carpinteria Falls to Rio Mesa

Boys Soccer

The Carpinteria boys soccer team dropped a non-league match Friday against Rio Mesa, 2-0.

Rio Mesa scored on a penalty kick in the 40th minute and on a defensive breakdown in the 78th.

Pablo Ortega, Abel Gutierrez, Edward Delgado, Alberto Arroyo, Diego Perez, Gabriel Barajas, and Luis Garcia all played strong games defensively, but the Warriors couldn't find the net.

"Our young men are learning with each minute, with each game, with each week played," said Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero.

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 0-2-1 on the season.

