Carpinteria Falls to Rival La Reina

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team couldn't capitalize on close doubles matches and fell to league rival La Reina Thursday afternoon, 14-4.

The doubles partners of Athena Cuellar and Jeanette Fantone won 2 out of 3 sets but lost a heartbreaker to La Reina's No. 1 team 5-7.

Hali Schwasnick and Anna Artiaga picked up a win but also competed very strongly in their two losses.

Alejandra Alvarez and Alejandra Garcia picked up a win over La Reina's No. 2 team 6-4.

"I was so proud of them," said Carpinteria coach John Sener. "How they moved, communicated and how they displayed their energy level: just flying all over the court."

With the loss, Carpinteria fell to 5-4 and 0-2 in league play, and next faces defending CIF champs Thacher on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.