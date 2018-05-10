Carpinteria Falls to Santa Paula in 10-2 Blowout

Baseball

Carpinteria baseball will miss the CIF playoffs for the first time in five seasons after the team dropped a 10-2 ball game to Santa Paula on the road Thursday.

Despite the lopsided game, the Warriors received contributions from seniors Toby Spach, who hit 3-4 with one RBI and a run scored, and Dominic Sturdivan, who also hit 3-4.

Juniors Chase Mayer went 1-2 with a run and Vance Keiser was 1-2 himself.

On the mound, freshman Miles Souza threw a complete game as he struck out four and surrendered just four earned runs.

With their season in the books, the Warriors finish 8-12 overall and 3-7 in the Tri-Valley League.

