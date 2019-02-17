Carpinteria Falls to Second-Seeded Oakwood in 5A Semifinals

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria had trouble containing Oakwood's 6-foot-6 Aidan Oliver, and the Warriors struggled with their three-point shooting in a 63-32 loss to the second-seeded team in a CIF-SS 5A Division semifinal on Saturday night in North Hollywood.

Oliver scored 30 points for the Gorillas, who raced out to a 25-12 halftime lead

"We worked on keeping the ball out of the post in practice, but he was good and working for position in the post and he scored almost every time he touched in the blocks," said Carpinteria coach Corey Adam.

The Warriors also had a tough time at the offensive end.

"We went ice cold. We were 0 for 12 on three-pointers and 10 of 20 free throws," Adam said. "We're a small team and if we can't knock down threes we're going to struggle."

He noted that the third quarter was the difference.

"They hit three three pointers and we missed three really good looks from that range and the game went from a 12- to 21-point difference," said Adam.

Carpinteria, which started the season 0-6, finished at 15-14 and advanced to the CIF semifinals.

"I'm really proud of my guys, they're a resilient group and they grew exponentially this year," said Adam

