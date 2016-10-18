Carpinteria Falls to Thacher

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team dropped a league match to Thacher Tuesday afternoon, 12-6.

Strong play from the team of Jeanette Fantone and Josie Gordon wasn't enough to earn the Warriors the victory. Fantone and Gordon went 2-1 in doubles on the day.

Partners Athena Cuellar and Maria Zamora and Alejandra Alvarez and Anna Artiaga each won one game for Carpinteria.

In singles, Kathryn Blair won the Warriors two points, going 2-1 on the day.

"Our girls have been fighters and have enjoyed the challenges of trying to better their scores," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "We have improved our score against every team so far in league (the second time we have played them) which is no easy task considering the strength of our league."

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 9-9 overall, and are still looking for their first league win, with an 0-7 Tri-Valley League record. Carpinteria takes on first place Cate on Friday.

