Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Carpinteria Falls to Thacher

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 18, 2016 | 9:48 p.m.

The Carpinteria girls tennis team dropped a league match to Thacher Tuesday afternoon, 12-6. 

Strong play from the team of Jeanette Fantone and Josie Gordon wasn't enough to earn the Warriors the victory. Fantone and Gordon went 2-1 in doubles on the day.

Partners Athena Cuellar and Maria Zamora and Alejandra Alvarez and Anna Artiaga each won one game for Carpinteria.

In singles, Kathryn Blair won the Warriors two points, going 2-1 on the day.

"Our girls have been fighters and have enjoyed the challenges of trying to better their scores," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "We have improved our score against every team so far in league (the second time we have played them) which is no easy task considering the strength of our league."

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 9-9 overall, and are still looking for their first league win, with an 0-7 Tri-Valley League record. Carpinteria takes on first place Cate on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 