Carpinteria Falls to Thacher in Regular Season Finale

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team fell to Thacher in a non-league matchup on a windy Thursday afternoon 12-6.

Jeremy Saito and Jacob Ascencio each won two of three sets in singles play to lead the Warriors. In one set, Ascencio rallied from a 1-5 deficit to take it 7-5.

The Warriors struggled to get things going in doubles play, as Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson and Sam Truax and Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson and Kirby Zapata each won one set to round out the the scoring.

"It was a great experience for us to play a strong team and to have some adversity thrown in especially right before our league tournament next week," said Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant.

The Warriors finish the regular season 8-10 overall and 5-1 in league play.

