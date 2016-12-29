Carpinteria Falls to Westlake at Dan Mercer Invitational

Girls Basketball

Westlake broke Carpinteria's press and scored lay-ups to build an early lead and went on to defeat the Warriors 48-37 and take first place in the group and advance to the championship game at the Dan Mercer Invitational on Thursday.

Westlake will play Group B winner Royal for the title at 7 p.m. at the Carpinteria Gym. Carpinteria (5-3) takes on Channel Islands for third place at 5:30

"We struggled to find our game tonight on both ends of the floor," Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant said. "Westlake had a lot of weapons, with 7-8 players scoring."

Carpinteria forward Harmony Reed played a solid game, scoring 12 points and hauling in several rebounds. Monique Sanchez had 10 points and Tori Kelley nine.

Channel Islands 55, Providence 31

Veronika Everson scored nine points, Mikaela Torres had eight points and seven rebounds and Bella Madrigal grabbed 14 boards for Providence.

In other games today, Providence plays Nordhoff at 2:30 p.m., and Fillmore faces Orcutt Academy at 4.

