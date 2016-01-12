Carpinteria Falters Against Fillmore

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria struggled to mount and attack and dropped a 1-0 decision to Fillmore in a Frontier League girls soccer match on Tuesday.

“As strong as we played three days ago, we looked the opposite today,” coach Charles Bryant said. “We just looked very out of sync for the majority of the game.”

Fillmore scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute.

Carpinteria falls to 1-6-2 and 0-3-1 in the Frontier League.

