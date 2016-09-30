Carpinteria Falters Against Malibu

Water Polo

Carpinteria got outscored 4-1 in the second quarter and fell to Malibu, 14-9, in a Tri-Valley League boys water polo game on Friday.

The score was tied 4-4 after the first period.

"Malibu got away from us in the second quarter and slowly pulled ahead," said Carpinteria coach Matt Organista.

The Warriors played even with the Sharks for the rest of the game.

Junior Jordan Perez scored 2 goals and Junior Wyatt Stevenson scored 1."

