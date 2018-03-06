Carpinteria Falters Against Tough Ventura Squad, 16-2

Tennis

Carpinteria felt its first loss of the season in a big way, dropping a non-league match to Ventura, 16-2, on Tuesday.

Kirby Zapata and Jackson Phillips went 1-2 on the day, but won a 6-0 set.

Despite a few other close sets, the Warriors came up with just one other win in singles player Ian McCurry.

Coach Charles Bryant praised Jeremy Saito for his point construction and the depth of his shots.

"We knew going in that they would be quite strong and they lived up to their billing," Bryant said of Channel League heavyweights Ventura.

At 2-1, the Warriors will get a chance at recovery on Saturday at home against San Juan Hills.

