Boys Basketball

Carpinteria Falters in Second Half Against Foothill Tech

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 8, 2016 | 9:46 p.m.

The Carpinteria boys basketball team took a 12 point lead into halftime against Foothill Tech in the first round of the Fillmore Tournament, then watched as it became a six point deficit.

The first half featured some strong rebounding from a shorter Carpinteria team and a 19 point performance from Noah Nuno.

By the end of the third quarter, however, Foothill Tech had narrowed the gap to five points, and a few late turnovers in the fourth quarter gave the Dragons the lead with just over two minutes remaining.

Foothill Tech made 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory, and took 16 free throws more than the Warriors throughout the whole game.

"Though we did not come out on top I believe we improved in some areas," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales. "I was very pleased with our effort."

Noah Nuno completed the game with 26 points while Dom Sturdivan put up 20 of his own. 

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 2-1 on the season and will take on either Santa Paula or Santa Ynez on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

