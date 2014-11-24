Festival of Trees Opens Friday, Will Benefit Carpinteria High Softball Field Restoration

The fifth annual Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Carpinteria Lions Club with generous contributions from participating local businesses and nonprofits, opens Friday, Nov. 28 and will benefit the softball field restoration project at Carpinteria High School.

The Festival of Trees will be open every day from from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 13 at 700 Linden Ave. (in the old Austin's Hardware store).

A raffle drawing will be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 14. Tickets are $1. While you do not have to be present to win, it is always more fun to have the winners present! If you win a tree, you win everything — the decorations, the ornaments and all the holiday gifts!

This year, 26 local businesses and nonprofits are participating in the Festival of Trees — the most ever! Every participant decorates a 6½-foot, pre-lit, artificial Christmas tree (provided by the Lions Club) with their own holiday theme. Every business, organization and nonprofit must provide decorations, ornaments and holiday gifts for the trees in the amount of $300 or more (most trees average closer to $1,000).

Each year the Lions Club picks an organization from Carpinteria High School to sponsor, where all the net proceeds will benefit. In previous years this event raised about $14,000 selling $1 raffle tickets. This year, the Lions Club has chosen the softball field restoration project to be the recipient of this year's Festival of Trees event. Come help the Lion’s Club break its $20,000 goal for this year!

Come watch the community come together for this holiday event, where everyone is a winner!

» 2014 Tree Sponsors: A Healthy Life, Albertsons Carpinteria, Brotherhood of Carpinteria, California Avocado Festival, Carpinteria Children's Project at Main School, Carpinteria Education Foundation, Carpinteria High School girls softball team, Carpinteria Republican Club, Carpinteria Masonic Lodge, Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Carpinteria Women’s Club, Curious Cup, Hollandia Produce, Joy Equipment, Jim and Linda Lash, Hickey Brothers Land Company, Mission Linen, Montecito Bank & Trust, Plan Members Services of Carpinteria, Rincon Cycles, Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning, Rotary Club of Carpinteria Noon, Seaside Gardens, Slys Restaurant, Union Bank (Leo) and Westerlay Orchid.

» Financial contributors for venue decoration and advertising: California Women in Agriculture, Big Red Crane, Moorhouse Financial, Coastal View News, Richard and Kathy Abney, and Vincent and Josephine Choate.

— Vince Choate represents the Carpinteria Lions Club.