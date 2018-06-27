Carpinteria Fights Back, Beats Santa Clara in Overtime

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria stormed back in the fourth quarter and make some big plays in overtime to pull out a 61-60 basketball win over Santa Clara on Friday night.

Jax Montgomery scored a team-high 19 points and Rayshaun Moore toss in 16 points to lead the Warriors (15-9, 5-4).

Santa Clara controlled the game for 3 1/2 quarters, coach Johnny Ward said. "Their defensive scheme and inside attack on offense had us struggling to find our rhythm. Credit to my guys for never letting the game get out of reach."

The Warriors finally took the lead in the fourth quarter. But Santa Clara was able to tie the game down the stretch and force overtime.

"In the extra session, we were able to get some stops and some big offensive rebounds to get back to the line. We sunk our free throws and held on for the one-point win," said Ward.

Aaron Vargas stepped into the starting lineup for an ill Eli Correa and played well, Ward noted. Correa came off the bench "and had some incredible rebounds and got himself to the line."

Ward also praised Terrell Richardson, Jacob Garside, and Malcolm Gordon for their energy and defense. "Malcolm Gordon contributed to ball handing and free throws while their defense keyed on Ray."

Brandon Jacobs was a force on the glass and scored nine points.

The Warriors are home on Wednesday against Nordhoff.

