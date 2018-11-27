Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Fights Off Dos Pueblos, Pulls Out 4-2 Soccer Victory

Brian Garcia Click to view larger
Carpinteria goalkeeper Brian Garcia smothers a Dos Pueblos shot as Mathias Eriksen of the Chargers waits for a rebound. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 27, 2018 | 10:16 p.m.

Carpinteria fought off a furious comeback by Dos Pueblos and won the non-league boys soccer match, 4-2, on Tuesday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Rafael Lopez Click to view larger
Rafael Lopez of Carpinteria avoids the tackle attempt of Osvaldo Becerril of Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Eddie Mendoza scored the game winner for the Warriors on a free kick in the 69th minute.

Luke Nooihakaika-Anderson tallied the fourth goal three minutes later, heading in another free kick from Mendoza.

Carpinteria jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Rafael Lopez and Jose Jimenez in the 28th and 38th minute.

Dos Pueblos regrouped at halftime and played with renewed vigor in the second half. Seniors Fernando Ochoa and Chiba Mori scored unassisted goals within the first 20 minutes to level the score.

"I was proud to see our boys fight back," DP coach Matt York said.  "It was disappointing to not finish with a result after that and especially on set pieces."

Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero praised the play of freshman goalie Brian Garcia, who was making his second start.

"Despite giving up two goals, Brian made key saves and lifted our team to victory tonight," said Quintero.

The Carpinteria coach cited the play of Solomon Noohakaika-Anderson, Saul Hernandez, Rafael Lopez and Gabriel Ahedo. Lopez and Ahedo are both first-year varsity players.

"This team is looking for its own identity early into our season. We will continue to work as a unit day after day, practice after practice and game after game, searching for the balance that a successful team requires," said Quintero.
 

