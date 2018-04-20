Carpinteria Fights Off Sluggishness, Beats St. Bonaventure

Tennis

Carpinteria's boys tennis team overcome sluggish play and defeated St. Bonaventure, 16-2, to improve to 6-0 in the Frontier League on Friday.

"Two of our singles players were fine but the rest of the team really had a tough time mentally and physically. Thankfully, we turned it around and followed it up with some great play," said coach Charles Bryant.

Jeremy Saito and Myles Morgan both went 3-0 in singles while Carlos Costilla went 2-1.

In doubles, the teams of Luke Nahooikaika/Cameron Gralewski and Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata swept their three sets.

"Overall, I was happy with how we responded after the sluggish first round," Bryant said. "It was a good wake up call for the boys. Three very tough teams next week, so we will have to start strong and finish strong and hope that we get a little luck along the way."

Carpinteria is now 12-2 overall.

