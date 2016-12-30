Carpinteria Finishes 4th in Dan Mercer Invitational

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria hurt itself with turnovers and suffered a 54-29 girls basketball loss against Channel Islands in the third-place game at the Dan Mercer Invitational on Friday.

"It was hard to get a rhythm going when we couldn't seem to convert in transition," Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant said. "We had too many turnovers and gave the other team twice as many possessions."

Monique Sanchez led the Warriors (5-4) with eight points and Harmony Reed scored seven.

In the seventh-place game, Providence lost to Nordhoff, 39-29. Veronika Everson scored 10 points and Bella Madrigal scored six points and had 10 rebounds for the Patriots

Royal defeated Westlake in the championship game.

Carpinteria is back in action on Wednesday at home against Bishop Diego.

