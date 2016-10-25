Carpinteria Finishes League Play With Sweep of Fillmore

The Carpinteria girls volleyball team ended Frontier League play with a three set sweep of rival Fillmore High.
Jenny Alaniz led the way with 14 kills and six digs, and Carina Porter added 12 kills of her own. Gabriela Rigonati notched seven kills.
"The organization on our side allowed us to stay in control," said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia.
With the victory, the Warriors improved to 10-5 (10-2 Frontier League) on the season and await the announcement of their CIF opponent.
