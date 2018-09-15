Carpinteria Finishes Malibu Tournament With Two Wins

Water Polo

Ian Reed scored in the final seconds to lift the Carpinteria boys water polo team to a 10-9 victory over Calabasas in its first game Saturday at the Malibu Tournament.

The Warriors beat Pacifica 10-3 in their second game and finished 3-1 in the two-day tournament.

In the first game, Calabasas rallied to tie the score at 9-9 with a little more than a minute left in regulation.

On Carpinteria's possession, Reed received an entry pass and scored the game winner.

The Warriors built a 6-0 lead against Pacifica and never looked back.

Assistant coach Sergio Castaneda praised the play of freshman Mateo Handall and Coby Gonzaelz.



"Mateo's great defensive play and shots on goal combined with Coby's strong two-meter man play netted many advantages along with two goals for Mateo and one goal for Coby," said Castaneda.

Carpinteria is now 6-2 on the season.