Carpinteria Finishes Strong in 11-7 Win Over Santa Paula

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team edged out Santa Paula in an 11-7 non-league victory on Thursday at home.

After a slow start against Santa Paula's strong singles squad, Josie Gordon recovered to win two crucial sets for the 6-2 Warriors, 7-5, 6-4.

The doubles teams of Vicky Delk and Diana Gonzalez (Delk and Hali Schwasnick for the final two sets), Amy Perez and Karla Marin, and Lexi Persoon and Jeannette Carrillo each swept three sets to give Carpinteria a perfect 9-0 mark in doubles play.

"We had a couple of close dual matches this week which was good for us," said Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant. "The girls seemed to rise up and compete even harder when there was more at stake."

