Carpinteria First Committee a Boon for Local Businesses

Since 2009, a small committee consisting of Carpinteria business owners and Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce staff have headed up the drive to bring visitors and locals to do business in Carpinteria each First Friday (5 to 8 p.m.) of the month, year-round.

The Carpinteria City Council appointed the Carpinteria First Committee to put a spark in the local economy, and they have not stopped working toward that goal for almost four years.

Participating merchants, galleries and restaurants have noticed an increase in business during the various themed First Friday celebrations, which have taken on a life of their own, because the group encourages Carpinteria's nonprofit organizations to partner with the committee each month. The group's motto is "Shop, Play, Dine, Stay."

Current members of the Carpinteria First Committee are Kiona Gross, owner of Curious Cup Bookstore; Lynda Lang, Chamber of Commerce president/DEO; Pat Kistler, Chamber of Commerce government relations consultant; Gregg Fehr, owner of Do It Best Hardware; Gloria Tejeda, owner of Senor Frogs Restaurant; Maxine Kelley, owner of Estate Sales Unlimited; Lauren Wilson, owner of D n A design & art; Karen Clark, owner of Whimsey Antiques; and committee liaison Kevin Silk, assistant to the Carpinteria city manager.

— Pat Kistler chairs the Carpinteria First Committee.