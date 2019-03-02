Carpinteria Flames Visit Cate School Girls Lacrosse

Lacrosse

On Thursday, Feb. 28, members of the Carpinteria Flames after-school lacrosse program visited Cate School. The Flames, made up of after-school program students from Aliso Elementary, Canalino Elementary, Girls Inc., and Carpinteria Middle School, watched the Cate varsity lacrosse game, participated in a lacrosse clinic, scaled the climbing tower, toured campus and ate dinner in the dining hall. Over 100 girls in grades 2nd-8th made the trip up to Cate as a celebration of their fall/winter lacrosse season. Starting in September, each student participated in weekly lacrosse sessions directed by current Cate students. The Carpinteria Flames, in their third season, helps girls in Carpinteria learn the basic skills of lacrosse. The program thrives on the support of many, including Dr. Richard and Annette Caleel of Montecito, who helped donate equipment through Harrow Sports. Annette and Richard were on hand on Thursday afternoon to witness the Harrow lacrosse sticks in action! The visit was a great way for the young students to interact with their student coaches from Cate.

