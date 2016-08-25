Carpinteria Football Preview

Football

Long-time Carpinteria High football Coach Ben Hallock stresses the importance of unity to the 32 players on his squad.

"We got to stick together. That's the thing. We're going to be better when we're together," he said.

"Guys are going to have to play more than one role on this team because of how thin we are here and there. That's really important. The next man up has got to be ready to go."

If anyone knows how to get the best out of their players, it's Hallock and his veteran coaching staff of Rick Candaele, Van Latham and Henry Gonzales. Combine their years in the coaching profession, and you're talking about more than 100 football seasons of experience.

"It's still fun, I'm still enjoying it," said Hallock. "We have coach Candaele out here and he's been coaching forever as well; coach Latham is right there with 26-27 years. It's still fun, we're still doing it."

The Warriors have an experienced quarterback in senior Mike Garibay. "He's matured a bunch over the off season and the summer," said Hallock.

Jacob Garside figures to be the primary ball carrier in Carpinteria's option attack. Terrell Richardson gives the Warriors speed and athleticism at the wide receiver spot.

Lalo Lozano and David Torres are returning starters on the offensive line. Returners Brandon Murellos and Fernando Ortega will bolster the group.

Garside spearheads the defensive unit at strong-side linebacker. Garibay is coming off a good year as a defensive back. He'll be joined in the secondary by Richardson.

Hallock said the return of Alex Martinez gives the Warriors a boost at linebacker and running back.

"We continue to make steady progress, learn how to work harder and really support each other," said Hallock.

A look at the Carpinteria Warriors:

League: Frontier

CIF Playoff Division: 12

Head Coach: Ben Hallock

Coaching Staff: Henry Gonzales OC, Rick Candaele DC, Van Latham SPT/C

Returning Starters: Mike Garibay, 5-10, 155, Sr., QB/DB; Alex Martinez, 5-7, 175, Sr., RB/LB; Jacob Garside, 5-11, 185, Sr., RB/LB; Lalo Lozano, 6-2, 220, Sr., OL/DL; David Torres, 6-2, 225, Jr., C/NG; Terrell Richardson, 6-2, 165, Jr., WR/DB.

Returning Players: Tyler Bray, 6-0, 155, Sr., WR/DB; Hugo Reyes, 5-11, 165, Sr., WR/LB; Brandon Murellos, 6-2, 195, Jr., OL/DE; Fernando Ortega 5-9, 240, Sr., OL/DL; Alfredo Zamarripa 5-7, 175, Sr., LB.

Promising Newcomers: Vance Keiser, 5-9, 150, Soph., QB/LB; Leo Vargas 5-8, 160, Jr., RB/DB; Vincent Gonzalez, 5-9, 165, Jr., WR/DB; Isaac De Alba 5-9, 155, Soph., RB/LB; Brian Garcia 5-7, 150, Jr., K.

Projected Offensive Starters: Mike Garibay, QB: Alex Martinez, RB: Hugo Reyes, WR: Jacob Garside, RB; Vincent Gonzalez, WR; Lalo Alvarado, T; Alfredo Zamarripa, G; Christian Lopez, T; Jose Alvarado, G; David Torres, C.

Projected Defensive Starters: Tyler Bray, DB; Leo Vargas, CB; Mike Garibay, DB; Alex Martinez, LB; Jacob Garside, OLB; Vincent Gonzalez, DB; Lalo Alvarado, DE; Brandon Muralles, MLB; Alvredo Zamarripa, DE; David Torres, NG; Terrell Richardson, FS.

Comment from Coach Hallock: This is the first time we have ever played in the Frontier League, so we are excited to compete for our first Frontier League championship. We have an interesting schedule: We are still playing our old Tri-Valley League rivals Bishop, Nordhoff, Oak Park and Santa Paula and long-time rivals Santa Ynez and Nipomo. But, we are playing two teams we have never played before: Trinity Classical Academy and Malibu. ... I can't see the fairness in how they have put together CIF Divisions with vast differences in the number of teams.

It does not seem fair to me that Division 1 has 20 or so teams and 16 will make the playoffs, while in our division there are, I believe, 46 teams to fill 16 spots. How is that equitable or fair?

I am interested to see how this works out, but I also don't like the de-emphasis on the league and the increased significance on your preseason. Our model has always been to improve through the season, get ready for league play, compete of the league championship, make the playoffs, compete to advance in the playoffs. Is a game-one or game-two loss going to disqualify us from the playoffs?

