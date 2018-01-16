Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Carpinteria Gets Hat Trick from Zahea Hamadi in 4-0 Win Over Santa Clara

Laguna Blanca plays Dunn to 0-0 draw; Carpinteria girls basketball falls; Dos Pueblos wrestlers post shutout

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 16, 2018 | 7:58 p.m.

Zahea Hamadi recorded a hat trick to lead the Carpinteria girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Santa Clara in the Frontier League opener on Tuesday.

Hamadi scored two goals in the first half and tallied her third early in the second half.

"She impressed me with her determination and creaed a few of he chances just by shear will," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said of Hamadi.

Cydney Smolnikar started the scoring for the Warriors, finishing a pass from Aly Springer.

Bryant praised the play of defenders Alejandra Garcia and Yovanna Ahedo. "They did a great job in the back for us and seemed to be a calming influence on the rest of the girls," he said.

This was the first game in over a month for the Warriors. They had several games cancelled due to the Thomas Fire and the flash flood and mudslides.

"Our fitness level was fine but we had to do some shuffling of our midfielders to give them a rest," said Bryant. "They were working hard going up and back but we definitely are not in game shape yet.  As is the case with all of the teams in our league, we were just happy to get on the fields again after such a long layoff."

Carpinteria is now 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the Frontier League.

BOYS SOCCER

Laguna Blanca 0, Dunn 0

Laguna Blanca got back on the field and played a strong Dunn team to a scoreless draw in a Condor League match.

"Both teams had opportunities to win the game, but goalkeepers Patrick Otte of Laguna and Brima Kamara of Dunn had an excellet performance and made good saves. The score is fair," said Laguna coach Goffin Boyoko.

Laguna plays at Bishop Diego on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Reina 64, Carpinteria 19

La Reina knocked down 10 three-pointers in the game.

Kayana Diaz scored eight points and Michelle Alpizar had six for Carpinteria.

"We played a good game with minimal turnovers," Carpinteria coach Amy Gil said. "We just struggle to secure rebounds on both offense or defense, so our opponents get 2-3 times more shots."

Carpinteria plays Thursday at home against Santa Clara.

WRESTLING

Dos Pueblo won six bouts by pin in beating San Marcos 81-0 in a Channel League dual match on Tuesday at Sovine Gym.

The remaining seven matches were won by forfeit.

The Chargers improve to 5-0 in duals, 2-0 in league.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

