Carpinteria Gets Job Done in Frontier League Girls Soccer Opener

Girls Soccer

Elizabeth Estrada scored a beauty of a goal to break a tie and Alejandra Alvarez added an insurance goal in the second half for a 3-1 Carpinteria girls soccer victory over Nordhoff in the Frontier League opener on Tuesday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

After Yaneli Silva tied the score on a terrific individual effort, Estrada followed with a blast from the corner of the 18-yard box into the far corner of the goal.

"No keeper could have kept that out," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Down 2-1, Nordhoff stepped up its play and took control of the game.

"We were able to gain momentum back after about 20 minutes, thankfully," Bryant said. As we calmed down and played much smarter, we were able to move the ball how we wanted."

Alvarez gave the Warriors a 3-1 lead, placing her shot just out of the reach of the Ranger goalkeeper.

"That goal seemed to deflate the Rangers' spirit a bit," said Bryant.

The Warriors got a solid game from goalkeeper Ava Gropper.

"She made some fantastic saves and did a great job of keeping the game score where it was," Bryant said. "Aly Springer also was had a very good game as an outside back for us. Time and time again, she made great defensive stops and transitioned well to start the offense."

Bryant said the scrappy play from Nordhoff is what his team can expect in every league game.

"This will be a tough league where I feel anyone can beat anyone. We will just have to be better prepared and not get in a panic when things don't go our way," he said.

Carpinteria is now 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the Frontier League.

