Carpinteria Girls Basketball Beaten by Fillmore

Girls Basketball

The young Carpinteria girls basketball team struggled to score early in the game and Fillmore took advantage and raced to a 75-28 victory in a Citrus Coast League game on Thursday at Carpinteria.

The Warriors fell behind 36-14 in the first half.

Michelle Alpizar, Jasmine Gutierrez and Hannia Hernandez started to connect on their outside shots for Carpinteria, but Fillmore's size advantage proved to be too much, as the Flashes continually penetrated the paint for layups and scored on offensive rebounds.

Carpinteria falls to 0-2 in league and is 0-11 overall.