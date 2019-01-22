Carpinteria Girls Basketball Keeps It Close Against Malibu

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria kept it close in the first half against Malibu before falling, 37-27, in a Citrus Coast League girls basketball game on Tuesday.

"We were being aggressive at the rim" coach Benti Delacruz said of being down 17-15 at halftime. "In the second half, the Sharks were more aggressive at defending drives their outside shots were dropping."

Sophomore Hannia Hernandez and senior Sallury Hernandez each scored eight points for Carpinteria.

The Warriors play their final home game Thursday against Nordhoff.