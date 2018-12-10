Carpinteria Girls Basketball Loses to Faith Baptist

Carpinteria's young girls basketball team ran into a strong Faith Baptist squad and suffered a 50-16 loss on Monday.
The Warriors (0-5) got off to a slow start and it took them until the closing minutes of the first quarter to get on the board with senior Mariano Campuzano hitting a layup and making one of two free throws.
"In the second half, we were able to get more into a groove with sophomore Hannia Hernandez hitting three buckets for six points and a couple of shots coming from Michelle Alpizar, Jasmine Gutierrez, and Mariana Campuzano," said coach Benti DelaCruz.