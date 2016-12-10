Carpinteria Girls Can’t Overcome Slow First Half

Girls Basketball

The Carpinteria girls basketball team was slated to face Nordhoff on Saturday but instead ended up competing against Viewpoint High from Calabasas.

Viewpoint held the Warriors to eight points in the first half in handing the Warriors their first loss, 45-37.

Carpinteria (3-1) fought back in the second half, scoring 29 points total and narrowing the lead at one point to seven points.

"I was really proud of my girls," said Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant. "They put the pressure on, tightened up their defense, and proved that they can hang with these larger school teams."

Tori Kelly scored 16 to lead the Warriors and Monique Sanchez added a strong 10.

Carpinteria travels to San Marcos on Friday night.

