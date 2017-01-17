Carpinteria Girls Can’t Keep up With Santa Clara

Girls Basketball

Despite taking an early 11-0 lead, the Carpinteria High girls basketball team couldn't hold on to defeat Frontier League opponent Santa Clara on Tuesday, eventually losing 52-65.

Tori Kelley led the Warriors (7-8) with 17 points, while Harmony Reed chipped in 11.

Santa Clara ended the first quarter on a 21-10 run to tie the game, then took an eight point lead into halftime.

"If we took care of the ball a little bit better on offense I have know doubt that we would have had them," said Carpinteria head coach Amy Bryant. "It came down to giving them more opportunities with the ball."

The Warriors travel south to play at St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

