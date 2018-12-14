Carpinteria Girls Can’t Recover From Mistakes, Lose 2-0

Girls Soccer

The game got away from Carpinteria on Friday at Hueneme, and the Warriors dropped a 2-0 girls soccer decision in the Citrus Coast League.

The Vikings converted a turnover inside the 6-yard box in the first goal in the 50th minute and they added a second score 10 minutes later by putting away a cross.

"Overall, it was not a good game for us," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We had a hard time maintaining any possession and were a step or two behind anticipating our players or their players. We ended up playing a lot of long balls but that style did not suit the personnel we had on the field."

On the positive side, Bryant said his defense played well, citing goalkeeper Isabel Studt and Savannah and Shayla Alvarez.

Carpinteria (2-7-2, 0-1-1 in league) is back in action Saturday against Bishop Diego in a non-league game.