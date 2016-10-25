Carpinteria Girls Compete in League Individual Tournament

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team's season came to an end Thursday afternoon at the Tri-Valley League Individual Tournament at Ventura College.

In singles, Kathryn Blair and Anna Artiaga couldn't extend their solid seasons, falling to Anna Kate Levesque and Cara Dienst respectively in the play-in round.

"Kathryn lost the rubber match against Anna Levesque from Foothill Tech as they split their two matches during the season," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "But I was really happy with how Anna Artiaga played. She showed a lot character out there and played really well."

Carpinteria fared slightly better in doubles, with the team of Jeanette Fantone and Maria Zamora taking down La Reina's Niki Srinivasa and Katelyn Coskun in the play-in round, 8-6.

Athena Cuellar and Josie Gordon also won in the play-in round, beating La Reina's Olivia Sophos and Sam Walsh, 8-5.

Both Carpinteria doubles teams fell to Cate's quartet of stars, with Summer Christensen and Sarah Polowczak taking down Fantone and Zamora, and Jackie and Carol Cai taking down Cuellar and Gordon.

"I was really happy with how both of our doubles teams performed," commented Bryant. "We changed our lineups and partnerships a bit but they played well together and beat teams they had lost to both times a few weeks back."

