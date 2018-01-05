Carpinteria Girls Decimate Fillmore 24-3 in Delayed Season Opener

Water Polo

The Carpinteria girls water polo team opened their season in style, defeating non-league opponent Fillmore 24-3 on Friday.

Kelsee Taff scored six goals for the Warriors while Sadie Mead added five goals and seven assists in the dominant outing. Cassidy Hajducko scored five times and Amy Perez four.

Freshman goalie Kate Gay made nine saves on the day, holding the Flashes scoreless until the end of the first half.

Carpinteria travels to Fillmore on Tuesday to complete the two-match series.

