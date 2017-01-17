Carpinteria Girls Defeat Santa Clara to Remain Undefeated in League Play

Girls Soccer

With Tuesday's 4-0 win over Frontier League opponent Santa Clara, the Carpinteria High girls soccer team improved their league-leading record to 4-0.

The Warriors showcased a balanced offensive attack, with each goal coming from a different player.

Ava Gropper broke the scoring open with a goal off a ricochet from an Erika Estrada shot. Dayne Wagner took a beautiful pass from Alejandra Alvarez and slotted it into the net. Carpinteria finished the third half with a goal from Kendra Meza, making the score 3-0.

The second half was much of the same, with Aisha Duarte scoring on a dart from 18 yards out to round out the final score.

"One thing about this team is that we are getting balanced scoring," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "A team might be able to shut down one or even possibly two of our players but others are stepping up and contributing."

Carpinteria takes on Thacher, who also holds a 4-0 record in Frontier League play, on Thursday.

