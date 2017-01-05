Carpinteria Girls Drop League Opener

Girls Basketball

Three players scored in double figures for Carpinteria, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors fell to Santa Paula, 64-48, in a Frontier League girls basketball opener on Thursday night.

"We had too many turnovers and missed layups," said Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant.

Monique Sanchez scored 16 points to lead Carpinteria, while Harmony Reed and Tori Kelley each had 13 points.

"Harmony Reed had a good game down low, putting together 13 points on drives and free throws," said Bryant.

The Warriors (6-5, 0-1) play Channel Islands in a non-league game on Monday.

