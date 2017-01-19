Carpinteria Girls Fall to St. Bonaventure

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria got outscored 23-9 in the third quarter and fell to St. Bonaventure, 56-46, in a Frontier League girls basketball game on Thursday night.

The Warriors played a strong first half and took a 23-13 lead into halftime.

"St. Bonny picked up its defense in the second half and forced us into situations that caused us to turn the ball over," Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant said. "Like in most of the games we've lost this season, our third quarter became our undoing. We had too many turnovers, their shots began to fall and they outscored us 23-9. We gave a good fight in the fourth, but weren't able to come back."

Alondra Campuzano scored a season-high 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, "making it a double-double as a result of pure hustle and hard work," said Bryant.

Monique Sanchez scored a season-best 17 points to lead the Warriors.

Carpinteria is 7-9 overall.

