Carpinteria Girls Finish Strong, Qualify for CIF Soccer Playoffs

Carpinteria qualified for the CIF girls soccer playoffs with a 4-1 victory over Santa Clara on Thursday. The win gave the Warriors third place in the Frontier League.

Aisha Duarte started the scoring by hammering in a side volley off of a corner kick from Yaneli Silva. Duarte followed that up by scoring again a short time later to give Carpinteria a 2-0 halftime lead.

Santa Clara cut the lead in half but the Warriors didn't panic.

"We settled down and instantly came back," said Bryant. "Jenny Alaniz scored about a minute later to deflate any chance of a Saints comeback."

Senior Karina Hernandez finished the scoring with the first goal of her high school career..

"It was a beauty as she hit a hard, well-placed left-ooted shot from about 12 yards away past their keeper. Our girls were so excited for her. It was a great way to finish up the league season," said Bryant.

Carpinteria finishes the regular season at 8-8-4 and 6-5-3 in the Frontier League.

The CIF playoff pairings come out on Monday.

