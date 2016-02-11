Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria Girls Finish Strong, Qualify for CIF Soccer Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 11, 2016 | 7:22 p.m.

Carpinteria qualified for the CIF girls soccer playoffs with a 4-1 victory over Santa Clara on Thursday. The win gave the Warriors third place in the Frontier League.

Aisha Duarte started the scoring by hammering in a side volley off of a corner kick from Yaneli Silva.  Duarte followed that up by scoring again a short time later to give Carpinteria a 2-0 halftime lead.

Santa Clara cut the lead in half but the Warriors didn't panic.

"We settled down and instantly came back," said Bryant. "Jenny Alaniz scored about a minute later to deflate any chance of a Saints comeback."

Senior Karina Hernandez finished the scoring with the first goal of her high school career..

"It was a beauty as she hit a hard, well-placed left-ooted shot from about 12 yards away past their keeper. Our girls were so excited for her.  It was a great way to finish up the league season," said Bryant.

Carpinteria finishes the regular season at 8-8-4 and 6-5-3 in the Frontier League.

The CIF playoff pairings come out on Monday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

