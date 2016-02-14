Carpinteria Girls Get Home Game for 4A Basketball Playoff Opener; Dos Pueblos Travels in 2A Division

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria received a first-round home game in the CIF Divison 4A girls basketball playoffs. The CIF-Southern Section released the playoff pairings for boys and girls on Sunday.

The Warriors (12-11), which won its last regular-season game and a coin-flip to earn the No. 2 entry from the Tri-Valley League, will play Crossroads (17-11), an at-large team from the Gold Coast League on Thursday night.

Other South Coast teams in the playoffs will travel for their openers. Dos Pueblos (15-6) plays at Royal (13-13) in Division 2A; Bishop Diego (7-19) is at Wildwood (13-3) in Division 5A and Cate (11-7) takes a long trip to Edwards Air Force Base-Desert (19-1) in the 5AA Division. Providence hosts Pacific Hills or Desert Christian Academy in a second-round game on Saturday, Feb. 20

Righetti (20-4) is seeded fourth in the 3A Division and received a first-round bye. The Warriors will host Tahquitz or Pacific in the second round on Saturday. Cabrillo (17-5) plays host to Azusa (6-15) in a first-round game on Thursday.

In other action Lompoc (19-6) is home to Atascadero (7-17) in 4AA and St. Joseph (5-21) is at AGBU Canoga Park (15-11) in 5AA.

Ventura, which shared the Channel League girls title with Santa Barbara, was seeded first in the 1AA Division playoffs.