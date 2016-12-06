Carpinteria Girls Give Strong Effort in Loss to Oxnard

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria ran into a strong Oxnard team and suffered a 5-1 loss in a non-league girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Despite the defeat, Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant liked how his team played against the defending CIF champions.

"I was really proud and encouraged by our play in the first half," he said. "We had quite a few early opportunities that we let slip away and I think the game might have been a bit different if we put away those chances. But still our energy and play was brilliant. We were even with them if not even a little stronger in the first half."

The Warriors were down 1-0 at halftime before Oxnard took control of the game in the second half. The Yellowjackets went ahead 2-0 in the first minute of the second half after Carpinteria failed to clear a ball out of its box. They tacked on third goal on a long shot that skipped off the wet grass and scored twice more late in the game.

Carpinteria scored on a nice set piece, with Elizabeth Estrada finishing Aisha Duarte's free kick with a header.

"I was very happy with all of our players but Aisha Duarte, Alejandra Alvarez and Alejandra Garcia really stood out. They played with endless energy, skill and were really the backbone of our team today," said Bryant.

Carpinteria (1-3) plays Foothill Tech in Ventura on Wednesday.

