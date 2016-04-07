Carpinteria Girls Go 1-1 in Track; Cate, Carpinteria Win in Volleyball

Prep Roundup

Mikela Keefer barely had time to sit down at Carpinteria's track meet against St. Bonaventture and La Reina on Thursday.

Keefer won the 800 (2:38.18), 1600 (5:42.94) and 3200 (12:37,97) for the Warriors in the double dual competition. The Carpinteria girls defeated St. Bonaventure, 87-49 and fell short against La Reina, 74-62.

Annalisa DeAlba doubled in the shot put (31-10.50) and discus (103-11) and Monique Sanchez captured the pole vault with a season best of 9 feet.

In the boys competition, the Warriors lost to St. Bonaventure, 80-56.

Chance Wright was the only double winner for the Warriors, taking the 110 high hurdles (16.39) and tying for first with teammate Brian Buchmiller in the pole vault at 9 feet.

Other winners included Wyatt Stevenson in the 100 (11.52) and Jimmy Graves in the high jump (5-6).

The Carpinteria boys are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Tri-Valley League; the girls a 1-3, 1-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Cate 3, Malibu 0

The Rams improved to 6-1 with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 sweep in the Tri-Valley League match.

Morgan Pierce led the attack with nine kills, while Mateo Luca-Leon and Chase McCaw added three apiece.

Coach Greg Novak praised the improved play of his freshman Sebastian Richardson, Cullen Barber, Jojo Broussard, Carson Williams and Raja Promige.

Nipomo 3, Providence 0

The Patriots dropped a 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 decision in a non-league match.

"Caleb Johnson had the lone block of the match and Joshua Guinto did not miss a serve. Both are in their first year playing and both had an impact," said Providence coach Dave Goss.

Carpinteria 3, Fillmore 0

The Warriors overcame a slow start in the Tri-Valley League match, winning 25-23, 25-12, 25-13.

Outside hitter Armando Soriano picked up the pace and produced 13 kills and 12 digs. Mayerick Rodriguez added 11 kills and libero Giovanni Arciniega picked up 16 digs.

The Warriors improve to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in league.

TENNIS

Thacher 16, Carpinteria 2

Jeremy Saito beat Thacher's No. 1 and 3 players for Carpinteria's lone wins in the match.

"He played long, smart points and was very opportunistic when the occasions arose," coach Charles Bryant said. "He came in at the right time and did a much better job of finishing points at the net. He fell a little short of a sweep, losing his final set 4-6."

Carpinteria is 3-9 and plays at first-place Malibu on Monday.

"As much as our record does not show it, I am happy with how our team is performing. We are just going up against some strong teams with a lot of depth," said Bryant.

