Carpinteria Girls Golf Wins 11th Match

Carpinteria continued its history-making girls golf season with a 17-stroke victory over Santa Paula on Thursday, 258-275. The result improved the Warriors' record to 11-1.
Mikayla Blair was the match medalist with a round of 43, which included a birdie and two pars. Amanda Blair fired a 49.
"Today was a great test of the girls' focus," coach Reina Kearns said. "The course was pretty dry and the competition was interesting. "I'm so proud of the girls and their positivity on the course.
The Warriors next face Foothill Hill on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Carpinteria
Mikayla Blair 43
Amanda Blair 49
Iliana Esquivel 53
Tahis Alcantar 56
Lucy Light 57
Ariana Vega 60
Santa Paula
Crystal Mendez 51
Yesni Gomez 53
Marisol Magana 56
Monse Gonzalez 57
Ivonne Galindo 58
Player #6 68