Carpinteria Girls Learn Lesson in Character Building

Girls Basketball

A young Carpinteria girls basketball team drew an experienced Hueneme squad in its opener at the Fillmore Tournament and suffered a 78-13 defeat.



Despite the lopsided loss, Carpinteria coach Amy Gil said the girls learned a lesson in character building.

"Character is getting back out on the floor for four quarters even though you know you aren’t going to win the game," she said. "It was clear within the first few minutes that it was going to be a tough game."

The Warriors have three returnees and nine first-time varsity players.

"By the end of our season this year, I hope that my girls improve their basketball skills," Gil said. "However, I hope more than anything that I foster in them sportsmanship, grit, and resiliency."

