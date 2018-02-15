Carpinteria Girls Leave It All on Field in 1-0 Playoff Loss at Montebello

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria battled a strong Montebello team down to the wire and came up short, 1-0, in a CIF-SS girls soccer first-round playoff game on Thursday.

Montebello (19-2-3) scored the only goal on a first-half 25-yard free kick that skimmed off the gloves of goalkeeper Laura Valdez and into the upper corner

"We went into halftime down 1-0 but each of our girls had a good feeling going into the second half. And they were right," coach Charles Bryant said. "We came out and played easily the most inspired half of soccer this season but also played great soccer in general. It might not have been the most technical that we have played but we came out and played with passion and we were well positioned in their half almost the whole time. Unfortunately, we just could not catch a break or any luck in the finishing department."

Bryant praised the play of Yaneli Silva and Aly Springer in the midfield.

"Unfortunately, it was the last game for Laura Valdez, Alejandra Alvarez, Alejandra Garcia, Aisha Duarte, Yovanna Ahedo and Abril Jimenez," Bryant said of his group of seniors. "They have all contributed so much and are going to be leaving some huge holes in our lineup. We have a solid core coming back but losing these players and all that they have done is going to be tough."

Carpinteria finishes the year 7-8-4 overall.