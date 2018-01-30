Carpinteria Girls Lose Against Foothill Tech

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria played well in the first half but tired in the second half and lost 64-16 in a Frontier League girls basketball game against a strong Foothill Tech team on Tuesday night at Ventura College.

"I only had eight healthy players last night playing on a college length court. You could tell by the second half that they were trying, but they were tired, said Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant.

Ruthie Vazquez scored seven points to lead the Warriors.

"I am really trying to keep our girls encouraged in our league games. They've done a really good job of treating every game like it's a close game," said Bryant.

Carpinteria is home Thursday against La Reina.