Carpinteria Girls Lose Heartbreaker at El Monte

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria suffered a heart-breaking loss in a penalty-kick shootout in its second-round game of the CIF Division 7 girls soccer playoffs at El Monte on Tuesday.

El Monte won the shootout 4-3 after the teams battled to a 1-1 tie through 80 minutes of regulation time and two 10-minute overtime periods.

"I have been a part of some very tough losses both as a player and as a coach and this one is right up there," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "It was similar to two years ago when we went out in the second round — we were the much better team but just failed to capitalize and finish."

Alejandra Alvarez got the Warriors off to a good start, finishing a through ball from Dayne Wagner. The team set up several opportunities to extend the lead, but "we were just a fraction off in the finishing and it came back to bite us," said Bryant.

El Monte equalized with about two minutes left in the first half.

"The second half saw us play a little better and play a majority of those 40 minutes in their half. But we squandered a few good chances again and we started to press and take shots from outside our range, rushed shots or poor angled shots. They would counter here and there and our defense would hold up just fine," said Bryant.

The score remained tied through the overtime periods and the teams went to a shootout. Each team made their first three kicks and missed their fourth kick. On the fifth attempt, El Monte converted and Carpinteria missed wide.

"I feel really bad for the girls. They have been amazing all year and have played great in almost every game but we just had a rough one today, a sad one," said Bryant. "I am going to be thinking about this one for a while, wondering what I could have done differently or how I could have changed the outcome. I am sure our girls will be doing the same. But I hope they learn from it as it is a very young team. And I hope they build on being Carpinteria's second ever Frontier League champion in girls soccer. And I hope they can come back even better next season."

Carpinteria finishes the season at 15-5-1.

