Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Carpinteria Girls Lose Heartbreaker at El Monte

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 22, 2017 | 1:15 a.m.

Carpinteria suffered a heart-breaking loss in a penalty-kick shootout in its second-round game of the CIF Division 7 girls soccer playoffs at El Monte on Tuesday.

El Monte won the shootout 4-3 after the teams battled to a 1-1 tie through 80 minutes of regulation time and two 10-minute overtime periods.

"I have been a part of some very tough losses both as a player and as a coach and this one is right up there," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "It was similar to two years ago when we went out in the second round — we were the much better team but just failed to capitalize and finish."

Alejandra Alvarez got the Warriors off to a good start, finishing a through ball from Dayne Wagner. The team set up several opportunities to extend the lead, but "we were just a fraction off in the finishing and it came back to bite us," said Bryant.

El Monte equalized with about two minutes left in the first half.

"The second half saw us play a little better and play a majority of those 40 minutes in their half.  But we squandered a few good chances again and we started to press and take shots from outside our range, rushed shots or poor angled shots.  They would counter here and there and our defense would hold up just fine," said Bryant.

The score remained tied through the overtime periods and the teams went to a shootout. Each team made their first three kicks and missed their fourth kick. On the fifth attempt, El Monte converted and Carpinteria missed wide.

"I feel really bad for the girls. They have been amazing all year and have played great in almost every game but we just had a rough one today, a sad one," said Bryant. "I am going to be thinking about this one for a while, wondering what I could have done differently or how I could have changed the outcome.  I am sure our girls will be doing the same.  But I hope they learn from it as it is a very young team.  And I hope they build on being Carpinteria's second ever Frontier League champion in girls soccer.  And I hope they can come back even better next season."

Carpinteria finishes the season at 15-5-1.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 