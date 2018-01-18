Carpinteria Girls Play Better in Loss to Santa Clara

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria showed improvement in its 62-22 girls basketball loss to Santa Clara in a Frontier League game on Thursday.

"Our girls came out strong against a team that we had lost to in the Fillmore Tournament early in the season," coach Amy Bryant said. "I’m really proud of how competitive we were today. My girls played like it was a close game the whole time and that’s all I can ask for."

Mikayla Blair and Ruthie Vazquez each scored six points and Kayana Diaz and Jocelyn Esquivel added five points apiece.

Bryant said the team is still building its fitness after a long layoff.

"The off time during the fire really showed today in our fitness," she said. "Santa Clara runs the floor really well and you could tell early that our girls were tired."



