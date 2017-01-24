Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:18 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria Girls Play Well in Loss to Santa Paula

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2017 | 9:14 p.m.

Santa Paula pulled away from Carpinteria in the second and third quarters and beat the Warriors 55-47 in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball game on Tuesday night.

Tori Kelley scored 17 points, Monique Sanchez had 12 and Kayana Diaz added seven to lead Carpinteria (7-11).

"The girls played well tonight. They worked together, with eight of 10 girls scorning," Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant said. "I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish so far this season. Tonight we kicked off the second half of league play and we've seen everyone at this point. We played Santa Paula better tonight than we did in the first round and I hope that it continues to be that way.

"Constant improvement is what I'm focusing on this season with my girls," she added. "We need to focus on the little victories that come from growing together as a team and supporting each other through challenges."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

