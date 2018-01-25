Carpinteria Girls Play Well in Loss to Santa Paula

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria kept the game close against Santa Paula for 2 1/2 quarters before the Cardinals pulled away for a 68-26 Frontier League girls basketball win on Thursday.

Coach Amy Bryant was pleased how her team played.

"I have a really inexperienced team this year and it was such a great experience watching them put it all together last night," she said. "We played excellent defense, limited the point in transition, rebounded on both ends (29 defensive rebounds, 14 offensive rebouds), and got things working on offense. We moved the ball well and found the open player."

Kayana Diaz led the Warriors with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jasmine Gilbert and Jocelyn Esquivel had six and seven rebounds, respectively.

"I’m really proud of all the progress we’ve made with so little practice due to the fires and floods," Bryant said. "These girls work hard and treat every game like it’s a one-point game regardless of the score."

Carpinteria is home against Foothill Tech on Tuesday.



