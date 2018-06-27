Carpinteria Girls Roar Past Fillmore

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria stayed in the race for second place in the Frontier League with a 45-31 girls basketball win over Fillmore on Saturday.

The Warriors raced out to a 28-5 lead by halftime, allowing coach Dan Mercer to play his bench for most of the second half.

Tori Kelley led the way for Carpinteria with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Monique Sanchez had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Annalisa DeAlba came off the bench to score eight points. Harmony Reed had four assists.

The Warriors are 7-5 in league, tied with Cate and Thacher for third. Malibu is in second place at 8-4. Foothill Tech clinched the title at 12-0.

Carpinteria (10-11 overall) closes out the season against Grace Brethren and Cate.